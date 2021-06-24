Beware of debt distress, Okonjo-Iweala, Adesina warn African leaders — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG spends N1.02 trillion on debt servicing in Q1 2021

• Explore taxes to rev up revenues, Egypt Central Bank governor advises

• Borrowed funds should go into high-yielding activities, says ex-minister

• ‘Debt relief may not lead to economic growth’

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and ex-Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), Tarek Amer and other regional economic stakeholders, yesterday, expressed concern about rising national debts, warning that majority of countries in the continent to face a high risk of falling into a debt trap.

They expressed their concerns during the ongoing African Development Bank Group’s 2021Annual Meetings, warning African political leaders to explore other funding options and scale up debt management transparency. The experts observed that majority of the countries…