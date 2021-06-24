Court fixes Sept. 27 to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, fixed Sept. 27 to hear a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa, a group, challenging the citizenship of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff instituted the suit in 2019 challenging Abubakar’s eligibility to contest for president.

When the matter was called, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Akinola Oladimeji told the court that he was not prepared to go on with the matter.

Oladimeji told the court that it was only on Wednesday that he got wind of the fact that the matter had been slated for hearing on Thursday since the next adjourn date known to him was Sept. 20.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo then sought to find out from the court registrar if parties had been informed of the date and the registrar responded in the affirmative.

The judge in a short…