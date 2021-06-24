Founders of South African largest Bitcoin exchange missing after $3.6 billion 'hack'





Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bloomberg reported. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of Africrypt told investors in April that the platform was a victim of a hack and asked them not […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper