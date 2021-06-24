Listen: Reminisce Features Olamide In New Single ‘ Omo X 100’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Super talented Nigerian rapper, Reminisce, has released another banging hit soundtrack titled Omo X 100.

The new song features the people’s favourite artiste, Olamide, who graced the single with his beautiful verse.

The song serves as a follow-up for Reminisce’ previously heard single “Toxic” which featured Adekunle Gold.

Reminisce, also known as Alaga Ibile is a Nigerian versatile musician, singer, rapper, songwriter, and actor from Ogun State.

He has mastered the art of performing in both English and his native language, Yoruba.

Olamide, recently released his single, UY Scuti, and it is currently trending on music platforms.

