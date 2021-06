Team Nigeria’s women 4x400m relay team will be among the 16 nations that will file out for the event at the Tokyo Olympics after scorching to a 3:26.84 African lead Thursday at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship in Lagos. The team, anchored by Patience Okon-George, has now jumped to the front of the queue for […]

