UK man jailed for sharing Christchurch mosque videos — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A 38-year-old British man was on Wednesday jailed for terrorism offences after sharing explosives manuals and extremist videos, including one apparently celebrating the New Zealand mosque massacres, on right-wing chat groups.

Michael Nugent of Surrey, southern England, ran a number of far-right chat groups on the Telegram app, using different identities to express his “hatred of ethnic minorities” and to share “terrorist-related documents with others”, according to police.

A judge at Kingston Crown Court in southwest London jailed him for three-and-a-half years.

“Nugent freely shared his abhorrent extremist views with others over a messaging app, and he passed on manuals detailing how to produce deadly weapons and explosive…



