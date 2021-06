Junk food ads will be banned before 9 pm on TV, but loopholes will allow brands to continue to advertise online, under new rules announced by the government. The ban, to come into force at the end of 2022 as part of a drive to cut child obesity, will outlaw daytime and early-evening TV slots […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper