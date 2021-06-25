2 million Nigerians receive COVID-19 jabs | The Guardian Nigeria News

More than two million Nigerians have received the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency declared in Abuja on Thursday.

Its Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, told newsmen that 2,099,568 people have been vaccinated with their first doses, while 1,005,234 have received their second doses of the vaccine as at Thursday.

He said the agency had extended the timeline for the administration of second doses of the vaccine from June 25 to July 5.

He explained that the decision to extend the timeline resulted from noticeable constraints of various economic and social engagements of recipients.

Shuaib advised those who received the first dose not later than May 13 to visit the nearest vaccination site to receive the second dose as soon as possible for full protection.

He said that the administration of first doses is still on-going and urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity.

He admonished that even after…