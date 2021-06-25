Anambra guber: Intrigues, broken covenants afflict parties | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nothing is certain as the processes leading to the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship poll gain traction. In virtually all the big political parties, particularly the governing All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), intrigues, conspiracies and broken alliances hold sway.

In all the complaints, the allegation of abuse of office, double dealing and obtaining money under false pretences outweigh the grievances from legal torpedo of existing structures, just as displaced aspirants engage in last minute shopping for platforms.

Amid the background of rush for compromise parties, the Labour Party (LP) has cautioned gubernatorial aspirants in the state against purchasing nomination forms from unauthorised persons. Acting LP National Chairman, Maria Lebeke, hinted that the date for the national convention of the party would be announced soon.

Lebeke stated: “The attention of Labour Party has been drawn to a report by…