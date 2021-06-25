Bale not bothered by emotional support for Denmark | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gareth Bale is blocking out Denmark’s new status as neutrals’ favourites ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash in Amsterdam as he attempts to recreate Wales’ magnificent run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Denmark overcame the emotional trauma of seeing Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest on the field during their first match of the tournament against Finland to reach the knockout stages thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of Russia on Monday.

The Danish players’ reaction to surround Eriksen as he received medical treatment at the Parken Stadium and shield him from cameras drew widespread plaudits.

Bale is among them, but insisted that cannot get in the way of the job facing Wales.

“We understand the situation that happened with…