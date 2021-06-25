Best Of Nigeria’s Trending Hits For Weekend Playlist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian Music has topped charts in various countries and as we approach the weekend why not jam to some trendy music hits this week.

Here is a list:

Soundgasm By Rema

This the second hit from his soon to be released album of the Afrorave sound. Soundgasm is a blend of two words “Sound” and “Orgasm” that brings out the sensuality of this beautiful hit.



Feeling – Ladipoe ft Buju

It’s a feel good song that gives people a reason t o remember how good it is to feel good without any stress. Enjoy thi big hit from a few months ago that has remained top on charts.



Omah Lay, Joeboy, Mr Eazi, Phyno #MdundoMix



Show Me By Joe Boy

This is the latest hit from Joe Boy’s latest released album “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic” that has 14 big hits. Have fun as you jam to the lyrical prowess by Joeboy as he seeks to know what his partner wants.



Roju By Chike

Chike brings out the beauty of love with a touch of embracing different cultures and traditions especially…