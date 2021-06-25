Denmark lean on Ajax connection for edge over Wales | The Guardian Nigeria News

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said Friday he hoped the strong links between Ajax and Danish football would give his team an extra advantage against Wales in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie in Amsterdam.

The Danes managed to qualify for the knockout phase, overcoming the trauma of Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their opening game against Finland to develop into the tournament’s feel-good story.

“We’re here at the Johan Cruyff Arena and if there’s a club that means something for Danish football and has meant something for Denmark, it’s Ajax,” Hjulmand said ahead of Saturday’s game.

Three players in the current Denmark squad have honed their craft with the Dutch…