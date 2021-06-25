Imo Assembly lauds Uzodimma over financial autonomy for legislature  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Imo State House of Assembly has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for granting full implementation of financial autonomy to the legislative arm of government in the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu, in a motion on the floor of the House, yesterday, said: “The governor has never hidden his commitment to encourage smooth running of the legislature as well as ensuring general welfare of the lawmakers and Assembly members of staff in the state, hence the autonomy.”

He said that even at the pronouncement, the state Assembly had enjoyed over 80 per cent of financial autonomy since the assumption of office of Uzodimma.

Also, Chiji Collins (Isiala Mbano), Okechukwu Onyekamma (Mbaitoli), Johnson Duru (Ideato South), Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), among other lawmakers, supported the motion, stressing that it would help to deepen democracy, ensure effective representation and enhance service…