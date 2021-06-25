Why I stabbed Ataga to death — UNILAG student | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 21-year-old 300-level female student of University of Lagos on Thursday, told newsmen in Lagos that she stabbed Super TV CEO Michael Ataga to death in self defence.

The student said this when she was presented by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu at the command headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ataga’s lifeless body was on June 16 found in a flat in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos with multiple wounds.

The student who said she was arrested at her residence at Alagomeji, Yaba, where she resides with her parents, said that she met Ataga about five months ago.

“On a Sunday, June 13, he asked that I get a place where we can stay. I checked online and sent to him, he asked me to go check it out which I did and paid.

“On Monday, June 14, we were together drinking, smoking and I also went to get food. On Tuesday, June 15, he was making advances at me and I resisted, so he became violent and later had his way.

“In the afternoon he ordered for…