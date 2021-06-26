'Dragon Man': Scientists say new human species is our closest ancestor





A skull preserved almost perfectly for more than 140,000 years in northeastern China represents a new species of ancient people more closely related to us than even Neanderthals — and could fundamentally alter our understanding of human evolution, scientists announced Friday. It belonged to a large-brained male in his 50s with deep set eyes and thick […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper