Hunt for survivors as Florida collapse leaves four dead, 159 unaccounted for | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four people were confirmed dead and 159 unaccounted for Friday following the collapse of an oceanfront apartment building near Miami Beach, as rescue teams scoured a mountain of rubble in a desperate search for survivors.

As shock set in among the local community in Surfside, the state’s governor called for full light to be shed without delay on the causes of the freak disaster — which reduced one wing of a 12-story tower to a gigantic pile of debris.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said authorities were still without news of 159 people who may have been…