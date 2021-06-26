Kanye West Sues Walmart For Selling Fake Yeezy Shoes — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kanye West and his Yeezy sneaker label are suing Walmart, accusing the retail giant of selling fake shoes.

The complaint which was filed Thursday in California court in Los Angeles, claims the giant discounter has been selling fake versions of his bizarre-looking Foam Runner slides.

Introduced last year at a retail price of $75, the genuine Yeezy slides initially drew unflattering comparisons to Crocs. Nevertheless, they “instantly” sold out, and now sell for upwards of three times that on the secondary market, according to the suit.

“Walmart is flagrantly trading off of his and Yeezy brand’s popularity by offering for sale an imitation version of the Yeezy Foam Runner,” according to the suit.

The document noted that “the Yeezy brand is worth…