Ne-Yo And Wife Crystal Renay Welcome A Baby Girl, Isabella Rose | The Guardian Nigeria News

US singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay have welcomed their third child together.

Renay announced the news to Instagram on Friday, revealing that the couple’s baby girl came four weeks earlier than expected.

“ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! God said don’t make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection My world is finally complete,” Renay captioned a photo from the delivery room.

Renay also shared a sweet photo of her newborn’s footprint on her Instagram stories.

“Princess Isabella Rose Smith! You are worth all the pain!” Renay said in another post.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay are also parents to sons Roman Alexander-Raj, three, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., five.

This is Ne-Yo’s fifth child as he also has Mason Evan, nine, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.

Ne-Yo and Renay married in 2016. The couple…