



About 5,000 Afghan families have fled their homes in Kunduz after days of fighting between the Taliban and government forces, officials said Saturday, with the insurgents continuing to surround the key northern city. The Taliban briefly seized the city twice in recent years but have now captured the surrounding districts and a nearby border crossing […]

The post Thousands displaced by fighting around northern Afghan city appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper