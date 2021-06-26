‘To thrive, you have to understand and communicate what makes you different’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tolu Michaels is a digital entrepreneur, educator and self-declared people lover. Armed with degrees from both Harvard Business School and Covenant University, she teaches modern entrepreneurs to build purposeful and profitable personal brands that stand out of the crowd and sell impactful products. Through her digital programmes, she has helped students and clients from several parts of the world get the clarity and confidence to show up online, communicate their value and create a bigger impact with their work. In three years, she has built a profitable digital business with clients across five continents, trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs and reaches an audience of over 50,000 people weekly across several digital platforms. A multifaceted woman, she tells TOBI AWODIPE about dumping Mechanical Engineering for business and investment banking, her initial struggles to land a job as a new mum, the importance of personal branding, expanding your business digitally…