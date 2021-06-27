NGOs train150 youths in skills acquisition in Kebbi State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Khadimiya For Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI), an NGO, has trained 150 youths in skills acquisition in Kebbi to tackle unemployment rate in the state.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is the Founder of the NGO.

NAPTIP Chairman, Abubakar Usman, who represented Malami at the graduation of 50 of the youths on Sunday at Argungu, Kebbi State, said the NGO placed high premium on job creation.

“We have so far trained 150 youths on different skills in our untiring efforts to make our youths self-reliant and become productive members of the society.

“We trained 100 youths in Gwandu and we have now graduated 50 in Argungu Local Government Area and we are going to train another 50 youths from Yauri and Zuru.

“From the inception to date, Khadimiyya Foundation has trained more than 2,000 youths on different skills.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to wealth creation…