On open grazing, Southern governors are sounding — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Senator Abdullahi Adamu who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District, in this interview with newsmen drew the ire of many when he accused southern governors of sounding like a broken record over their stance on open grazing and the reopening of grazing routes among other issues. The former Nasarawa State governor called for restraint among those calling for President Muhammadu Buhari’s neck saying he inherited some of the major challenges plaguing the country. JOHN AKUBO was there.

Southern governors recently declared a ban on open grazing and called for restructuring of the country. Why agitations like these popping up lately?

THE southern governors are sounding like a broken record. You know what a broken record does? It cracks. I expected them to be more educated people with the responsibility of governance. Each of those governors is under an oath of loyalty, and of preservation of the sovereignty of this country. That means that each of them is…