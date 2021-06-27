Police arrest 2 for allegedly shooting, injuring funeral guests in Edo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Edo says it has arrested two hunters who allegedly shot and injured six persons at a funeral at Ama Community, Esan South-East Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement by SP Kontongs Bello, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Benin, on Sunday.

Bello disclosed that the suspects committed the offence on Friday.

The statement read in part: “On 25/06/2021 at about 1900hrs, Police Command in Edo through the Divisional Police Officer, Agbede Division, CSP Iredia Ogiata, received information that there is an ongoing shooting at Ama Community.

“On receipt of the information, the DPO swiftly mobilised police operatives from the Division to the scene of the incident.

“On arrival, preliminary investigation reveal that the duo used a double barrel gun to shoot at six persons in the community during a burial ceremony of one late Martina Rabi.

“Investigation further revealed that the duo, who are hunters, followed the corpse from Ubiaja in…