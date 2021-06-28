“A Soldier’s Story 2- Return from the Dead” Becomes First Nigerian Film To Be Distributed By Lionsgate

Nigerian blockbuster, “A Soldier’s Story 2- Return from the Dead” has become the first Nollywood film to be distributed by a major American studio.

“ A Soldier’s Story 2- Return from the Dead” is a sequel to the award-winning film, “A Soldier’s Story”. Starring

Academy Awards Nominated Hollywood Actor- Eric Roberts, the film which was shot in Nigeria also stares Nigerian Actors Daniel K Daniel, Somekele Idalamah, Linda Ejiofor, Tope Tedela and a host of other household names. It was produced by Martin Gbados and Directed by award-winning director, Frankie Ogar.

Lionsgate through their affiliate, Strawberry Fields Entertainment, believes that Nollywood is a major playing industry in the film space and this deal only goes to confirm it.

The CEO of Strawberry Fields Entertainment, Jamie Webber, says that the company will also fund the franchise next film with budgets in the $5 million range.

According to the distribution agent, Strawberry fields is poised to make…