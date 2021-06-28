Boston Celtics’ Udoka makes history as first Nigerian-American head coach in NBA | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Nigeria basketball international Ime Udoka has been named as the new coach of the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

The 43-year-old was recruited by the Celtics’ outgoing head coach Brad Stevens, who has been promoted to the team’s president of basketball operations to replace Danny Ainge.

His appointment made him the first Nigerian-American to be named as the head coach of an NBA side.

“Among the many outstanding qualities that Ime brings to the table are his character, humility, and competitiveness,” Stevens said on the Celtics website.

“He has a relentless work ethic and a vast array of experiences as a player and coach.

“He’s a leader that is warm and demanding, and we are so excited that he has chosen to join us in pursuit of banner 18.”

Udoka’s appointment came after spending time as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently the Brooklyn Nets, all of whom reached the playoffs…