Cholera: FCT water board assures residents of clean water | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Capital Territory Water Board has assured Abuja residents of clean water in spite of the recent cholera outbreak.

It added that the water it had been providing to resident had at no time been contaminated by impurities.

The Acting General Manager, FCT Water Board, Dame Joy Okoro, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen during a meeting with residents of Wuye, Wuse and Maitama on Sunday in Abuja.

She allayed the fears of residents of possible leaking of liquid from sewage lines into water bodies, resulting into the recently reported cholera outbreak in the nation’s capital.

“There is no cause for alarm. And I want to make it clear and assure residents that the outbreak of cholera has nothing to do with FCT Water Board.

” We have world class quality control systems that ensure top water quality from the point of production to the point of delivery to final consumers.

She debunked media reports alleging that contamination of water at the…