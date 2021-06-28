FRSC special marshals highlight hazards of driving in rain | The Guardian Nigeria News

The FCT Special Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has advised drivers to adopt the “common sense speed limits” when they drive in the rain.

The Sector Commander, FCT Command, FRSC, Mr Samuel Ochi, said this at the special national patrol in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that drivers should apply caution to avoid the hazards of the wet season.

Ochi said that the essence of the national patrol is for the public to know that driving in the rain is an issue that must be viewed with caution.

According to him, special marshals are volunteers arm of FRSC and they gathered to observe the national patrol to enlighten the public on safety tips on driving.

“National patrol is an opportunity to get back to the society through public enlightenment and level of enforcement.

“Special marshals are out within the central area to do some level of corrections by enlightening the public realising that we have entered the rainy season.

“We want to call…