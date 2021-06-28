Nice appoint title-winning Galtier as new coach | The Guardian Nigeria News





“OGC Nice is pleased to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as new head coach, with immediate effect,” wrote Ineos in a press release.

Galtier, 54, took over as coach of Lille in December 2017 and, against the odds, led them to the Ligue 1 title last month.

Just days after securing the title, he announced his desire to leave the northern club and find a new challenge, in spite of having another year left on his contract.

He was linked with both Lyon and Napoli but Nice was the favourite for the…





Source: Guardian Newspaper