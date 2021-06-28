Nice appoint title-winning Galtier as new coach | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 03, 2021 Lille’s French head coach Christophe Galtier gives his instructions during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and Lille (LOSC) at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. – Galtier, who won France’s football championship in May 2021 as head coach of Lille’s football club, has been appointed coach of OGC Nice football club, the Ineos group announced on June 28, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

“OGC Nice is pleased to confirm the appointment of Christophe Galtier as new head coach, with immediate effect,” wrote Ineos in a press release.

Galtier, 54, took over as coach of Lille in December 2017 and, against the odds, led them to the Ligue 1 title last month.

Just days after securing the title, he announced his desire to leave the northern club and find a new challenge, in spite of having another year left on his contract.

He was linked with both Lyon and Napoli but Nice was the favourite for the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

