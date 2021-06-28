Osinbajo happy with massive entry for 4th National MSMEs Awards





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the large number of entries received for the 2021 National Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Awards is encouraging. Osinbajo spoke on Sunday at the 4th National MSMEs Awards held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja. The vice president said that since it was introduced, the National MSMEs […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper