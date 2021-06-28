Real estate firm launches Primehood Estate in Ibadan





MKH Investment Limited, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Lagos, has extended its operations to Ibadan with the launch of its new office and the groundbreaking ceremony of Primehood Estate. The launching ceremony held on the 19th of June, 2021 was highly attended by stakeholders’ from Lagos and Abuja state and high-level dignitaries […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper