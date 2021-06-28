Uba, Ozigbo to challenge Soludo in Anambra guber poll | The Guardian Nigeria News

• How parties’ primaries fuel discontents ahead of Nov. 6

• Saraki, Elumelu, Obaze congratulate Ozigbo, appeal to stakeholders

• Ngige, Moghalu, others kick, declare Uba’s emergence a nullity

It was a weekend of suspense in Anambra State when leading opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted primaries to pick candidates that will square up to the ruling party’s All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flagbearer, Prof. Charles Soludo in the November 6 governorship polls.

With four months to go for the only off-season governorship election holding this year, Soludo, former Central Bank governor, had last Tuesday won APGA’s ticket charging the atmosphere ahead of Saturday’s primaries of the other two dominant parties, which went on into the early hours of yesterday.

The outcomes of the primaries confirmed bookmaker’s predictions that it would open a vista of discord and litigation…