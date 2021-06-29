Berlin urges UK govt to reduce Euro 2020 crowd sizes | The Guardian Nigeria News

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Tuesday urged the British government to reduce the number of fans allowed into Wembley stadium for the final Euro 2020 matches, as fears grow over the spread of the Delta variant.

“I think it’s irresponsible for tens of thousands to gather in close proximity” in countries where the “highly contagious” Delta variant is spreading, Seehofer told Germany’s Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

The appeal comes just hours before a last-16 clash between England and longtime rivals Germany at London’s Wembley stadium.

UEFA and the British authorities have said some 45,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the game, equivalent to 50 percent of capacity.

Attendance will be increased to 75 percent of capacity, or more than 60,000 fans, for the…