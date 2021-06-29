Edo modular refinery finalises crude sale contract for operations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the Edo Modular Refinery, being developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) with support from the Edo State Government, is ready for operations.

Obaseki stated this shortly after the Managing Director in charge of the refinery, Tim Tian, conducted him round the facilities.

According to the governor, “We travelled to China last three years to sign this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU); I am very impressed that work has moved at such an astounding speed, in spite of the delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The plant is ready to receive crude oil; it is ready to process and deliver products. They have done the pre-commissioning with the Department of Petroleum…