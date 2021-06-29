FG fixes July 26 as new NIN-SIM deadline as 57m Nigerians get NIN — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Government has approved the extension of the deadline for NIN-SIM data verification to July 26.

The earlier deadline would have lapsed tomorrow, June 30. The deadline date has now been shifted for about seven times. The first deadline was December 30, 2020, two weeks after the exercise started in the country.

The latest decision to extend the deadline was made after a request by stakeholders on the need to consolidate the enrolment and NIN-SIM verification process following the rapid increase in the number of enrolment systems across the country.

As at June 28, a total of 5,410 enrolment systems are now available across the country and this would significantly ease the NIN enrolment process and subsequent linkage of NIN to SIM.

The enrolment system were just 800 as at December 2020.

A statement jointly signed by the Public Affairs Director, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Head, Corporate Affairs, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, on Tuesday, said the FG approved the extension as…