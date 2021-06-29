My songs keep me connected with Nigeria – Don Vs | The Guardian Nigeria News

For Nigerian-born singer, Don Vs, living abroad, far away from his family members, relatives and friends can be so lonely and frustrating. But to stay connected with his roots and not miss home so much, Don Vs uses his traditional music genre to get himself out of boredom.

Nigerians may be struggling with the challenge of infrastructural deficit -poor road network, unstable power supply, poor medicare and more – yet, Nigeria remains a beautiful country.

Home is home and nothing compares to its originality. Despite making a name and fortune for himself living in the Diaspora, where he churns out good music consistently, Don Vs, real name Uyinmwen Omosigbo, says he still remembers Nigeria and misses home.

“I miss so many things – my family, my fans and the hustle back then to get your music to be listened to,” he said.

Proud of his roots, Don VS savours the difficult road he walked to stardom and says no matter how rough the road is, no one should give up so soon.

“Never…