Senate may pass Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate announced on Tuesday that it would consider the report on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for passage on Thursday.

The announcement, made by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, was sequel to the submission of a report by the Senate joint committee on petroleum and gas which has been processing the bill since October 2020.

Lawan also directed that the report be circulated to all senators before Thursday.

The last attempt to pass the bill was halted when President Muhammadu Buhari refused to assent to it during the 8th Senate under former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

One of the reasons for the rejection of the bill was that there were some sections that sought to whittle down the power of the Minister of Petroleum Resources and vest same in some technocrats.

It was also reported that the “president equally felt uncomfortable that there were no provisions that covered the fiscal content of the draft law.”

Also, the report said some key…