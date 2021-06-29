



The Senator representing Zamfara Central, Hassan Mohammad Gusau, has resigned his membership of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). His resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday. Gusau explained in the letter thathis “decision is necessitated due to the collapse […]

The post Zamfara senator resigns from PDP appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper