Actress Allison Mack gets three years in US jail for sex cult role | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Smallville” actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in jail Wednesday for her role in recruiting women to be sex slaves in Keith Raniere’s controversial NXIVM cult.

Mack, 38, received a reduced sentence after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and cooperating with prosecutors.

“I’m ashamed of the way I behaved,” Mack, who played Clark Kent’s best friend from 2001 to 2011 in the…