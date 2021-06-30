Bill Cosby freed from jail after sex crimes conviction overturned





Comedian Bill Cosby has been freed from jail after a US court overturned his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement. “Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper