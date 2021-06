Obama DMW, a close friend and road manager of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, has died. Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Ademola Uthman, died on Tuesday 29th, 2021. According to Pulse NG, Obama DMW drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki, Lagos to complain of breathing difficulties. He was admitted at the hospital […]

