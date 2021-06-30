FG’s $4b stake in Dangote refinery raises dust — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Why NNPC is borrowing to buy 20% equity

• Rehabilitation of Kaduna, Warri refineries to begin in July

• Finance, energy experts pick holes

As the Federal Government seeks to commence the rehabilitation of Kaduna and Warri refineries latest next month, indications emerged yesterday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) might end up paying at least $4 billion for the 20 per cent stake it seeks in the Dangote refinery, which has the capacity to produce 650,000 bpd per day.



At an estimated valuation of $19 billion, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, yesterday, said that discussions are ongoing and the 20 per cent stake will be acquired once the final valuation is announced. Kyari, while responding to questions during a Channels Television programme, noted that the oil company would source the fund from international lenders.



For close to 50 years that the country has been exploring crude oil, it still relies basically on…