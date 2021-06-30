Inkblot Women In Film questions rationale TAMPAN's action against Iyabo Ojo





The Inkblot Women In Film (IWIF) initiative has condemned the restriction placed on some actors from working with popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN). “Film organizations should uphold and protect the rights of ALL members, whilst promoting justice, fairness, equity and equality in all […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper