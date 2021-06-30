Matawalle finally defects to APC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle announced his defection to APC in Gusau on Tuesday at a special grand rally to receive him to the party, organised by the National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Gov. Maimala Buni of Yobe.

“As from today, I Bello Matawallen Maradun, governor of Zamfara, I am happy to announce my defection from the PDP to the APC.

“As of today, I am a full APC member and leader of APC in Zamfara.

“I am calling on all APC stakeholders in the state to join hands with me to build the party and move the state forward,” Matawalle said.

Earlier, Buni had described Matawalle’s defection as a welcome development to the APC not only in Zamfara but in Nigeria in general.

“I am happy to announce that APC has received Matawalle, three Senators, six House of Reps members and 24 members of the state house of the assembly who…