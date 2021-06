Transgender Woman Wins Miss Nevada USA, Becomes First In Pageant History

A transgender woman has made history as the first trans woman to win the Miss Nevada USA pageant. Kataluna Enriquez, 27, was crowned Miss Nevada on Sunday at the pageant which held at South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas. “Congratulations to our new Miss Nevada USA @mskataluna πŸ‘‘ History made!” Miss Nevada USA wrote on […]

