Willow Smith Talks About The Racism And Sexism Her Mother Faced While Touring | The Guardian Nigeria News

Willow Smith recently opened up about the “intense racism and sexism” she saw her mom face as a kid when she accompanied Jada on tour with her nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom as a kid.

She told L’Officiel:

My mom got so much hate. It was intense racism and sexism, just packed onto the tens. People giving her death threats, throwing glass at her onstage. Some crazy stuff went down when she was touring with her band.

As Willow embarks on her pop-punk era with her recent singles “Lipstick” and “Transparent Soul,” she’s reminded of the adversity her mother faced from the same music community. “I got to see that hate firsthand,” she said. “It was so scary to me, and I think I internalized a little bit.”