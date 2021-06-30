Woman delivers baby at government function in Ebonyi | The Guardian Nigeria News

A middle-aged woman, Mrs Ukamaka Edeh, on Tuesday, delivered a baby boy during the flag-off of the Ebonyi Social Health Insurance Scheme in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the woman who hails from Enyigba, in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state delivered the baby without assistance at the state’s Christian Ecumenical Centre, venue of the flag-off.

Sources close to NAN revealed that the woman was attending the programme which was also used to flag off the state’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund Enrolment and Implementation.

The baby’s cry attracted personnel of the state’s health insurance agency as its Executive Secretary, Prof. Uzoma Agwu directed them to take the woman to an accredited health facility for adequate medical attention.

Mrs Elizabeth Odoh, Matron in Charge of the Maternal and Child Health Care Centre, Abakaliki where they were taken to, said mother and child were in good condition.

“We have…