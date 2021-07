Preparations for a wedding in Iraq took a horrific turn after a cook fell into a vat of chicken soup and died from severe burns. 25-year-old Issa Ismail, was making chicken soup for a wedding party on 15 June in Iraq’s northern district of Zakho, when he slipped and fell into the vat, according to […]

