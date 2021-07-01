Experiential Lifestyle Takes A New Dimension With The Launch Of “The Sunky O Lifestyle Company”

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > PHOTO-2021-06-23-05-56-15 PHOTO-2021-06-23-05-56-16 (1) PHOTO-2021-06-23-05-56-16 PHOTO-2021-06-23-05-56-17

In a city of non-stop activities, the birth of a new lifestyle company is set on creating memorable experiences. The SunkyO Lifestyle Company is a brand founded by lifestyle connoisseur, Ojulari Olasunkanmi aka Sunky O.

Prior to his journey into the world of entertainment and lifestyle,Sunky O worked in the finance industry. He graduated from the prestigious University of Lagos where he studied accounting and also holds a diploma in advertising. His diversity and experiences in both fields contributed to his coordination and interpersonal skills equipped him for major trailblazing capacity in the corporate and lifestyle space.

Sunky O is well known in the lifestyle scene. He is one of the pioneers of day parties…