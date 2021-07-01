Jeff Bezos Reveals 82-Year-Old Woman Pilot As Fourth Passenger On Trip To Space





Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin firm announced Thursday that barrier-breaking woman aviator Wally Funk, 82, will be the fourth passenger on the billionaire’s space trip. The trip to space is 60 years overdue for Funk, who was one of the Mercury 13, the first women trained to fly to space from 1960-1961, but excluded because of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper