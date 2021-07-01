Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 infections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), has recorded 75 COVID-19 new infections, with Lagos state leading the daily infection chart.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Thursday morning.

The Nigerian public Health agency said that Lagos state topped the infection chart with 47 out of the 75 new infections in the country.

The agency noted that apart from Lagos state, four other states and the FCT contributed to the country’s total tally on Wednesday.

“The 75 new cases were reported in 6 states, comprising of 47 cases in Lagos, 15 in Gombe, 4 each in the FCT and Rivers, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Ekiti.

“Data from Lagos State for June 29 (21 cases) and 30 (26 cases).

“Also six states with zero cases reported; Imo, Kano, Oyo, Ogun, Plateau, and Sokoto,” it said.

It noted that no COVID-19 related death was recorded on Wednesday as the country’s total fatality toll stood at 2,120.

